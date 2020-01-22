The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Papallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lynn Papallo


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Lynn Papallo Obituary
Debra Lynn Papallo (Holden) died peacefully on December 30th in Warrington, PA, at the age of 65.

Debbie is survived by her daughter Jessica and grandsons Ethan and Gaven Philp living in Warrington, PA, former husband George Papallo of Meriden, CT, and brother Jeff Holden living in Cleverdale, NY. She was predeceased by her parents Gertrude Smith (Labbe) and Fred Holden.

Debbie was born on January 15, 1954 in New Britain, CT. Her career in Forensics began at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. and culminated in over thirty years of service in the Office of Public Safety for the State of Connecticut. Her daughter remembers her as a kind, loving, and giving mother who encouraged her to pursue her dreams. Jessica would not have accomplished and be where she is today in life without the unwavering support of her mother; for that she is forever grateful. Debbie was also extremely dedicated to her grandchildren who will cherish the many memories they have made with their loving Grammie. She was a kind and generous individual, passionate about animal rights and welfare, and lovingly devoted to her many animals.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the spring in Connecticut. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Debbie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to their local animal shelter or charity.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -