|
Delmar A. Burdick


1932 - 2019
Delmar A. Burdick Obituary
Delmar Arline Huckins Burdick, 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Edgar W. Burdick Jr. for 66 years. Delmar was born on May 4, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Erma Walker Huckins. She was a graduate of Crosby High School and the Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing. Del was employed as a Registered Nurse in charge of the pediatric unit at the Meriden-Wallingford Hospital for 37 years. She also worked as a nursing supervisor at Elm Hill Nursing Center in Rocky Hill for six years. Her nursing career was a labor of love. She lived her life caring for others "Tenderly". Del loved to read, watch TV and spend time with friends and family. She especially enjoyed her summer trips to the White Mountains in New Hampshire.

Del is survived by her three children, Robert Burdick and his wife Ella of Meriden, Nancy Liggett and her husband Chris of Berryville and Susan Killian of Meriden; her eleven grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Shannon, Bobby and Brandon Burdick of Meriden, Christopher Liggett and his wife Stephanie of Sanford, NC, Connor Liggett of Berryville, VA, Cassie Kilian of Meriden, Zachary and his wife Hilary Delisle of Hinesburg, VT Qusanna and Xarianna Perez of Meriden and two great-grandchildren, Meredith and Carter of Sanford, NC and her brother, Robert Huckins of Waterbury.

A private ceremony will be held at the family's discretion. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019
