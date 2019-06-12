Demetrious (Meechie) A. Wilson, age 51, departed this world on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home in Meriden, CT, where he was a life long resident. He was born on April 21, 1968 to Woodrow Wilson, Jr., of Winston Salem, NC and Dorothy L. Marrow of Meriden, CT



Besides his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Gregory A. Wilson of Wallingford, CT, Jeffrey L. Wilson of Plainville, CT, and Jonathan W. Wilson of Meriden, CT, and two sisters, Kelly Kirkland of Detroit, MI, and Regina P. Wilson of West Hartford, CT. His older brother, Woodrow Wilson, III, predeceased him. Demetrious is also survived by several other uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends



Demetrious graduated from Platt High School in 1986. Despite being ill for many years, he did not allow his illness to weaken his work ethic. He was a self-employed handyman known to many as the "scrap man" with painting as his main pride and specialty. Although Demetrious did not have a family of his own, he was vital part to all he interacted with and he was well loved by children and adults alike. Demetrious did not have a home church but he had a deep love of Christ. Many will miss him but we take comfort in knowing that we shall one day meet again in the light.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019