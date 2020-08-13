Denise (Delucantonio) Carabetta, 68, of Meriden, died peacefully, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the loving wife of 30 years to the late Joseph H. Carabetta, Sr.
Denise was born in Southington, January 23, 1952, a daughter of the late Gerald Delucantonio and Julia (Bonomi) Delucantonio and had been a long time Meriden resident. Denise was employed by Eastern Broach in Berlin for many years.
She is survived by her sister Cynthia Tarver; her nieces Jamie Ross, Michelle Tarver and Heather Tarver who were especially close to their aunt; her sister-in-law Ann Carabetta; her stepchildren Joey M. (Amy) Carabetta, Jr. and Kim Carabetta all of N.C. She is also survived by several step grandchildren, great nieces, nephews; and great great nieces; and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother David Deluca; and brothers-in-law Dennis and Robert Carabetta.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Denise may be sent to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT. 06450. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com