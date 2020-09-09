Denise Marie Poulin, 83, of the Yalesville section of Wallingford, loving wife of 61 years to Aurele J. Poulin, passed away peacefully September 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side.
Denise was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on April 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Maurice and Delvina (Courchesne) Boudreau.
She married in 1959 and immigrated with her husband to the United States and resided in Yalesville. She worked for Stanley Judd, Stanley Drapery Hardware, and Central CT Caterers until her retirement. She was a communicant and very active member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish. She is a recipient of the St. Joseph Service Medal and a Lay Missionary of Charity since 1988. She was an avid sports fan. She loved life, which is of God!
In addition to her husband, Aurele, she is survived by her sons, Luc Poulin and his wife, Anita, of Charlton, MA, Mark Poulin and his wife, Donna of Wallingford and Alan Poulin and his wife, Kathleen of Salem; her daughter, Jessie Tilton and her husband, Jerry, of Wallingford; her brothers, Marcel Boudreau and Pierre Boudreau, both of Sherbrooke, Quebec; her sisters, Monique Poulin and Diane Cotnoir, both of Sherbrooke, Quebec; her grandchildren; Jason, Jacob, Joshua, Denise, Christina, Jonathan, Zachary, Rachael and Noah; her great grandchildren, Gavin, CeeJay, Oliver, Julianna and Mason; and many nieces and nephews. She predeceased by her siblings, Rene' Boudreau and Jeannine Fillion.
Denise's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 599 Beechwood Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or to Our Lady of Fatima Church P.O. Box, 4518, Yalesville, CT 06492. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
.