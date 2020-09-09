1/1
Denise Marie Poulin
1937 - 2020
Denise Marie Poulin, 83, of the Yalesville section of Wallingford, loving wife of 61 years to Aurele J. Poulin, passed away peacefully September 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Denise was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on April 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Maurice and Delvina (Courchesne) Boudreau.

She married in 1959 and immigrated with her husband to the United States and resided in Yalesville. She worked for Stanley Judd, Stanley Drapery Hardware, and Central CT Caterers until her retirement. She was a communicant and very active member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish. She is a recipient of the St. Joseph Service Medal and a Lay Missionary of Charity since 1988. She was an avid sports fan. She loved life, which is of God!

In addition to her husband, Aurele, she is survived by her sons, Luc Poulin and his wife, Anita, of Charlton, MA, Mark Poulin and his wife, Donna of Wallingford and Alan Poulin and his wife, Kathleen of Salem; her daughter, Jessie Tilton and her husband, Jerry, of Wallingford; her brothers, Marcel Boudreau and Pierre Boudreau, both of Sherbrooke, Quebec; her sisters, Monique Poulin and Diane Cotnoir, both of Sherbrooke, Quebec; her grandchildren; Jason, Jacob, Joshua, Denise, Christina, Jonathan, Zachary, Rachael and Noah; her great grandchildren, Gavin, CeeJay, Oliver, Julianna and Mason; and many nieces and nephews. She predeceased by her siblings, Rene' Boudreau and Jeannine Fillion.

Denise's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 599 Beechwood Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or to Our Lady of Fatima Church P.O. Box, 4518, Yalesville, CT 06492. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
Mrs. Poulin was a wonderful person who lived, by example, her Catholic faith and values. She was my catechism teacher in elementary school and I remember her fondly.
She was so very warm and friendly. My condolences to her husband, children and extended family. May she rest in God’s peace.
Karen (Cleto) Rowe
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Mr Poulin, Luc, Marc, Jessie and Alan,

I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Poulin’s (you wife and mom) death. I have so many fond memories of spending time in your home on Grove Street. When I think of Mrs. Poulin, I remember her always having a big smile and being warm and welcoming to me and Michael when we were little. I remember her cakes; it was her frosting’s flavor that introduced me to and fostered my love of almond extract that I use in my frosting today. I still remember the awe I had when she brought over a cake of a little boy baby when my brother Matthew was born. I remember her devotion to her faith that seemed to be fundamental in her life. I could also always count on seeing her at Mass. I also remember her speaking French.

I am remembering her and you all at this time. I am sorry I won’t be there to see you all in person but please know I am thinking of and remembering each of you. Sending love ❤
Michele Bailey Chaudhry
Neighbor
September 8, 2020
A truly kind hearted soul who will be missed by anyone she ever touched, may she be at peace
Sal Greco
Friend
September 8, 2020
There are no words big enough to describe such a wonderful woman. Forever in my heart, my prayers for everyone's heart's. I too shall miss you dearly ! Much love to you all
Gail Tilton Reese
Family
September 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear. She was a wonderful women. Thoughts a and prayer to all family!
Rich & Chrissy Gagne
