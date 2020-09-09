Mr Poulin, Luc, Marc, Jessie and Alan,



I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Poulin’s (you wife and mom) death. I have so many fond memories of spending time in your home on Grove Street. When I think of Mrs. Poulin, I remember her always having a big smile and being warm and welcoming to me and Michael when we were little. I remember her cakes; it was her frosting’s flavor that introduced me to and fostered my love of almond extract that I use in my frosting today. I still remember the awe I had when she brought over a cake of a little boy baby when my brother Matthew was born. I remember her devotion to her faith that seemed to be fundamental in her life. I could also always count on seeing her at Mass. I also remember her speaking French.



I am remembering her and you all at this time. I am sorry I won’t be there to see you all in person but please know I am thinking of and remembering each of you. Sending love ❤



Michele Bailey Chaudhry

Neighbor