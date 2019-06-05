Dennis O. Lampron, Sr., 69, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2019. Born in Enosburg Falls, VT, he was the son of Pauline V. Weber, the late Omer Lampron and the late Norman A. Weber.



Survived by his devoted sons, Dennis O. Lampron, Jr., and Oliver W. Lampron and his wife, Erin, and the two little twinkling lights in his eyes, his granddaughters, Mia and Nora. His former wife and friend, Kathy. His siblings, Raymond Lampron, his wife, Karen; Suzanne Flathers, her husband, Neal; Michael Weber, his wife, Dee and Christine Weber. Predeceased by siblings Michael Lampron, Richard Weber and Cynthia Weber. He leaves many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, Godchildren, cousins and friends.



He had been a local and long distance truck driver his entire career since proudly serving our country as a Marine in Vietnam. He took great pride in his family and in his outdoor property making it most welcoming to wildlife.



Dennis' family is most thankful to the numerous nurses and doctors at the Veterans facilities in Vermont and West Haven, CT, at Yale New Haven Hospital, at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, Seasons Hospice and especially the staff at Twin Maples Healthcare in Durham who cared so kindly for Dennis at his end of life.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 am at Saint Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown, followed by a reception. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, where full military honors will be accorded.



Family and friends may call on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis' memory may be made to Twin Maples Health Care, 809R New Haven Road, Durham, CT 06422 or to the West Haven VA, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019