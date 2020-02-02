|
Dennis Wayne Rutledge, 69, departed this life on January 30, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Allison Romano. Dennis was born in Lansing, MI on November 23, 1950, a son of the late Shirley and Margareta (Brush) Rutledge.
He was the proud co-owner of the Bradley Eatery in Meriden. Dennis had a love for Motorcycles as well as computers. His deepest love was for his family. Besides his beloved wife, Dennis is survived by two sons: Wade Rutledge of Meriden and Joel Rutledge of Lansing, MI and a daughter: Desiree Rutledge also of Lansing, MI. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister: Shirley Barlow.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, February 4, from 6 to 7 PM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home located at 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Dennis' son, Wade Rutledge. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 2, 2020