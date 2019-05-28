Dr. Derrol E. Rudnick, 75, of Southington, Conn. passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by family.



He was born in New Britain, Conn. on April 4, 1944 to the late Alphonse and Lee (Serafini) Rudnick. Derrol graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1962. He graduated from College of the Holy Cross in 1966 and received his DMD from Tufts University Dental School in 1970. He reported for active duty with the Navy at Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Fla. During the Vietnam War, he was stationed at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, with the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees). After returning from the Navy, he practiced in Framingham, Mass. before opening his own dental practice in Kensington, Conn. in 1974. He was a member and past president of the New Britain Dental Society, the American Dental Society, and a delegate to the Connecticut State Dental Society. Due to Parkinson's disease, he retired from his practice in 2000. Derrol was an active member of St. Dominic Church, including being a Trustee, a Choir member, and integral part of the Parish of the Future committee. He received The Archdiocese of Hartford St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation in 2010. In his healthier years, Derrol enjoyed mountain biking, running, and many other sports. In spite of his Parkinson's limitations, he played golf, his favorite sport, until the disease prevented him from continuing.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda (Kulis) Rudnick, of Southington, and his daughter, Dina Lynn Rudnick, of Plantsville; his sister, Arlene and brother-in-law, Robert Schweitzer; nephew, Anthony Schweitzer and wife, Leanne; niece, Amy Rothenberger and husband Tom; niece, Traci Turner and Mike McNeal; and nephew, Bruce Schweitzer and wife, Dana, of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his Aunt and Uncle, Mary and Fran Gobar; and Aunt, Barbara Serafine. In addition, he leaves several great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends who are considered family.



We express our gratitude to the staff at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley for their dedicated and compassionate care during this difficult time.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31 at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian burial. Burial with Military Honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to online, or by mail at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.



For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 28, 2019