Diane L. Bergeron, 80, of Middletown, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Roy J. Bergeron for 58 years.



She was born in Meriden, July 30, 1938, a daughter of the late Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Elizabeth Lirot and was a graduate of Meriden H.S. class of 1956. She went on to Yale New Haven Hospital School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. For more than 25 years she worked at Memorial Hospital (now MidState Hospital), she held multiple positions over the years but was most proud of being head nurse and originating the IV therapy department. She ended her nursing career as the school nurse at Lyman Hall High School and the Director of School Nurses in the Town of Wallingford, CT. She served as Co-chair of Saint Rose Church fundraising program, was active in the , chairing the Red Sword Ball and was a Lifetime Member of the Midstate Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.



In addition to her husband Roy, she is survived by her daughter, Marje Medzela and her husband Jack Medzela of Coventry, CT; her son Kenneth R. Bergeron and his wife Kristina P. Bergeron of Hermosa Beach, CA; andher grandsons, Chase Bergeron and Carson Bergeron of Hermosa Beach, CA. She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Lirot.Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at St. Pius Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown, on Thursday at 10 am. Interment will be in In Memoriam Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Hartford Transplant Center, 85 Seymour St., Suite 320, Hartford, CT 06106. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019