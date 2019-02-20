Diane Marie (Baillargeon) Grodzicki, 68, of Meriden, wife of Robert L. Grodzicki for 42 years, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, at Connecticut Hospice, in Branford. She was born Jan. 13, 1951, to the late Leo and Celia (Cichowski) Baillargeon, of Meriden.



Diane was a member of the F.T. Maloney HS class of 1969 and continued her education at Middlesex Community College and Central CT State College. She had a long and successful career as a pension administrator for Aetna Insurance Company and then switched careers to that of technical recruiting. Her last position before retiring was with Canberra Industries as their chief international corporate recruiter. Her expertise as a resume writer also helped many people.



She loved reading, especially historical fiction, walking, tennis, bicycling and gardening. She shared her love of growing orchids with her sister and was a member of the Connecticut Orchid Society. She had some wonderful traveling adventures (Paris, London, Canada, Costa Rica, Caribbean, U.S. National Parks) and enjoyed many family vacations at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She also planned on getting to Cape Cod almost every September. Diane had a special fondness for cats and leaves behind her beloved orange tabby, Tim.



An excellent cook, Diane made meals that could have been featured in magazines, and hosted many gatherings of friends and family. The best part of her life was her daughter, Sarah, and, more recently, her granddaughter, Kiera.



In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughter, Sarah Dann and her husband, Kyle, of Cheshire; her sister, Barbara Collins (Richard) of McLean, VA; her brother, Leo Baillargeon of Meriden; her granddaughter, Kiera Dann of Cheshire; her niece and nephew, Jennifer and Christian Baillargeon.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made, in the memory of Diane M. Grodzicki, to the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation: www.supportalcf.org/InLovingMemory/Donate



Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Meriden. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary