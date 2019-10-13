The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
382 Hope Hill Rd.
Wallingford, CT
Diane Raccio


1954 - 2019
Diane Raccio Obituary
Diane M. (Signor) Raccio, 65, of Wallingford, passed away on October 10, 2019. Born in New Haven on August 15, 1954, she was the daughter of Josephine (DeLeonardo) Signor of Branford and the late Stephen Signor, Sr. Diane is also survived by her husband Frank J. Raccio; her daughter Lori R. Blanchette and her husband David of Wallingford; her son Frank J. Raccio, Jr. of Wallingford; her grandchildren Connor, Brianna and Brayden Blanchette; and her brother Stephen Signor, Jr. and his wife Mary of North Haven. Diane was a Hamden resident for many years before moving to Wallingford over 35 years ago. She was a payroll clerk/CDH for Stop & Shop Stores for over 30 years, prior to that Diane was a claims adjuster for Nationwide Insurance Company. She was an active participant in Relay for Life for many years, and she loved the Yankees, her home in Florida, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held Monday, Oct. 14th at 8:30 a.m. from BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, with her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Wallingford. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may also visit with her family at the funeral home on Sunday, Oct. 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
