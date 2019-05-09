Dickinson G. MacNulty, 94, of Kensington, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Helen "Janet" MacNulty. Born in Simsbury, CT, he was the son of the late Raymond and Leontine (Dickinson) MacNulty.



Surviving are his son, Scott MacNulty of Kensington; his daughter, Karen Kaine of Roanoke, VA; and his two granddaughters, Jacquelyn Rogers and Megan Aubrey. He was predeceased by his brother, Bradford MacNulty.



Dick graduated from Trinity College and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the U.S.S. Yorktown. In 1948, he joined the Bridgeport YMCA Staff, working with youth. He spent his summers at Bridgeport YMCA Boys Camp Hi-Rock as Program Director and later as Assistant Director. In 1958, he became the CEO of the Torrington YMCA, and in 1962, he oversaw the acquisition of Ouleout, turning it into both a day camp for youth and a family recreation center.



In 1972, he became the CEO of the New Britain-Berlin YMCA. In both Torrington and New Britain, he oversaw substantial fundraising projects to rehabilitate the facilities. After retiring in 1987, he taught YMCA management courses and volunteered in the community, teaching 55 Alive and parenting classes.



Dick was a loving, caring husband, father and grandfather. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, serving as a lay leader. He loved nature and was an avid fisherman and golfer.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Hi-Rock (camphirock.org). Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Record-Journal from May 9 to May 1, 2019