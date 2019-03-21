Services Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain , CT 06051-3515 (860) 229-5676 Resources More Obituaries for Dieter Johannes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dieter Johannes

2/5/1932 - 2/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend Dieter Johannes who entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.



Dieter was born on February 5, 1932 in Wittenburg, Germany and later escaped through the night to the freedom of West Germany with his Mother, where he was educated and honed his craft as a master baker and pastry chef. Dieter came to America in 1957 where he and his wife Linda, opened Deeter's Bake Shop located on Farmington Ave. in Berlin from 1962-1983. His cakes, cookies, pies, and pastries are legendary. Dieter supplied many delectable treats for NYC Ballet, The Bushnell, The Hartford Stage, The New Britain Symphony and many special events throughout Connecticut, even baking requested cookies for Choreographer George Balanchine, Ballerina Suzanne Farrell, and Director Mark Lamos. After retiring from the bakery he then went on to become head pastry chef at The Hawthorne Inn for twelve impressive years.



Dieter also became a dedicated member of The New Britain Symphony where he volunteered many hours, planning, hosting, and baking treats for exciting bus trips to many wonderful cultural events. In 2017 he was awarded the well-deserved title of Honorary Director of The New Britain Symphony. Dieter was truly a cultural ambassador and used his skills not only to excel in his career, but also to help promote the arts and to encourage and enrich so many lives.



Dieter was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Siegelind Linda Johannes. Happily they were able to enjoy many years of extensive travel throughout the world and they shared so many golden moments together. He was also a very compassionate and loving care giver to Linda, throughout her entire illness. He cherished all of their pets especially Cleo, Sophie and Marmalade, and he also cared for many abandoned animals and wildlife feeding and providing for them daily.



Above all, Dieter found joy in being surrounded by his close friends, devoting his time to supporting their many accomplishments throughout the years. Dieter was always there for everyone, always available, and forever loving. Despite his failing health Dieter had an unbelievable determination, positive attitude, and many incredibly beautiful words of wisdom. He was so kind and gentlehearted...a true gentleman who always had time to share a smile or a laugh as he told many stories from his past. We will forever cherish those truly special moments.



Caroline would like to thank Tammy Campanelli from Amberwoods of Farmington for all of her support and care during Dieter's final days.



Dieter is survived by his loving family in Germany, and his many dear friends including Evelyn Timko, Diana Wozniak, Ron Thomas, Fred Yamashita, and Wayne Wright. His devoted caregivers Marilyn Camacho and Julia Yulduz. Dieter also leaves to mourn his loving, close family friend Caroline Van Austin who was just like a daughter to him.



Our hearts are truly broken and we will miss him dearly. We shall always remember Dieter for his great sense of humor, encouragement, wisdom, kindness, and compassion and we will also remember him with fondness as a loving, gentle and truly amazing friend and mentor.



To leave online expressions of sympathy or share a memory please visit www.ericksonhansen.com. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private according to the wishes of our beloved Dieter.



Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019