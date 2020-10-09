Dolores A. (Palmieri) Ireland of Southington passed away on September 29, 2020 at the Bradley Home in Meriden surrounded by her loved ones. She had been the loving wife of the late Richard Ireland, Sr., who predeceased her in 1991. Dolores was born in New Britain on December 1, 1936, the oldest daughter to the late Sisto "Jack" Palmieri and Iona (Cook) Palmieri.
Dolores was a member of St. Thomas Church in Southington. She was a homemaker for most of her life while she raised her children. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She loved to be surrounded by them. For many years, she used to love to go dancing on Saturday nights at the American Legion. She loved the fun of getting dressed up and sharing music and laughs with all her friends. (The more sparkle and glitter- the better) She will be remembered for that same spirit of joy when it came to celebrating holidays with her family and friends. From loving the silliness of costumes on Halloween to enjoying the bright beautiful lights on Christmas and all the holidays in between, the holidays were always made that much more special with her.
She is survived by her four children, Richard Ireland, Jr. and his wife Becky of Plainville, Larry Ireland of Southington, David Ireland of Southington, and Deborah Longley and her husband Mitch of Southington; 5 cherished grandchildren, John Garrity of Plainville, Michael Ireland and his wife Kadie of Bristol, and Madison, Skylar and Mackenzie Longley, all of Southington and one great-grandson, Jace Ireland. She is also survived by two brothers, Ronald and Joseph Palmieri, both of Southington and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her animal loved ones, Jackie, Bailey and Inky. In addition to her husband Richard, she was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and John Palmieri. She also leaves behind her 2nd family at the Bradley Home in Meriden. In her later years, she was well taken care of and truly loved by the staff and friends at the Bradley Home. Her family will be forever grateful to them for their love and support they provided. Donations in Dolores' memory may be made to The Bradley Home & Pavilion in Meriden, 320 Colony Street, Meriden, CT 06451. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Thomas Church, Southington. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
