Dolores A. (Palma) Marelli, 84, of Wallingford, died peacefully May 21, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Augustine "Gus" Marelli. She was born in Hamden, January 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Frederick and Marie (Destefano) Palma. Dolores loved her family and was a cherished grandmother. She loved to play bingo with her girlfriends, crocheting, and scratch tickets. She also enjoyed her glass of wine at dinner! She is survived by her daughter, Marie Torelli and her husband Gary; her son, Michael Marelli and his wife Joanne; and her granddaughters, Chrissy Torelli (Adam), and Shelly Torelli (Michael). Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 24, 2020.