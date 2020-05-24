Dolores A. Marelli
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. (Palma) Marelli, 84, of Wallingford, died peacefully May 21, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Augustine "Gus" Marelli. She was born in Hamden, January 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Frederick and Marie (Destefano) Palma. Dolores loved her family and was a cherished grandmother. She loved to play bingo with her girlfriends, crocheting, and scratch tickets. She also enjoyed her glass of wine at dinner! She is survived by her daughter, Marie Torelli and her husband Gary; her son, Michael Marelli and his wife Joanne; and her granddaughters, Chrissy Torelli (Adam), and Shelly Torelli (Michael). Interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Marie and Gary, I am going to miss her she was a wonderful friend, more like a mom to me.
Kathleen Golden
Friend
May 23, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a very good friend to my Aunt Mary Barnowski. She was also a neighbor to my Mom when both were recuperating at QVC in Wallingford. She truly loved her family and spoke so highly of you all. May she Rest In Peace.
Patti Carlo
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers with you all! You will be missed Gram ❤
Kristen
Friend
May 23, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. She was a nice lady and we enjoyed her at the Girls Softball Bingo at Zandris
Bob and Joan Parisi
Friend
May 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.Or deepest sympathy to her family.
Ron and Claudia Lentine
May 23, 2020
On behalf of the No. Haven RTC our sincere condolences. Dolores was a wonderful person that always brought a smile to all of us.
Jim DiCarlo
May 23, 2020
Dolores' spunk and wonderful smile will be missed! I'm sure you have loads of wonderful memories to help you get through this difficult time. Love and hugs to the family, Sally & John
Sally Tremaine
Friend
May 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Chrissy and your family are this sad time!
❤ Marcie
May 23, 2020
With our sympathy
Guy and Debra Ripa
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved