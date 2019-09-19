|
Dolores Mierzejewski, age 90, of Cheshire, entered into rest on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late Chester Mierzejewski for 57 years. Dolores was born on July 8, 1929, in Meriden, daughter of the late Claude and Evelyn (LaCombe) LaFontaine.
Dolores was a real-life super hero, raising seven children and perfecting her gourmet cooking. Dolores, Chester and their children enjoyed many summer vacations in Cape Cod, and she relished being outdoors and tending to her garden, and looked forward to plays at the Goodspeed Opera House. Most of all Dolores cherished her family and being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is the beloved mother of Steven Mierzejewski of Nowy Scaz, Poland; Elizabeth Martin of Cheshire; Susan Loin and her husband, Michael of Terryville; Paul Mierzejewki and his wife, Dana of Farber, VA; Brian Mierzejewski and his wife, Joyce of Hartsville, SC; Mark Mierzejewski and his wife, Elizabeth of Harwinton; and Catherine Demers and her husband, Raymond of Wallingford. Dolores is the loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert LaFontaine of FL. She was predeceased by her siblings, Richard and William LaFontaine, Lorraine Lexton and Patricia Macri; and her son-in-law, William Martin.
Friends may greet her family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 So. Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410 on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., in St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Friends are invited to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Ann St., Meriden.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019