Domenic Anthony Main, 80, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. He is now reunited with his loving companion of 25 years, Dawn Virginia (Reckert) Tarca.



Domenic was born on March 9, 1938 in New Britain, son to the late Anthony Angelo and Maria (Page) Main. A longtime Plainville resident, he was a graduate of Plainville High School. Domenic went on to work for Gervais Bros., Inc. and retired from Fafnir Bearing, as the former Union Steward, after many years of devotion and hard work. He was a dedicated member of the Plainville Knights of Columbus, having earned rank as the Grand Knight. Domenic spent much of his time volunteering at the polls during elections within the Plainville community. He enjoyed drawing, painting, listening to music, playing cards, and was a Trivia enthusiast. Above all, Domenic found joy in being surrounded by his family, devoting his time to supporting their accomplishments throughout the years.



Domenic is survived by his children, Barbara Perretta, Michele Main Goodenough, and her husband, Michael, and Anthony Main; his former wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Main; his grandchildren, Steven Perretta, Scott Perretta, Walter Goodenough, and Brody Goodenough; his sister, Anna Smedick; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He also leaves behind the children of his loving companion, Thomas, Mark, and Stephen Tarca and their families. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dewey and Rocco Main.



Funeral services in celebration of Domenic's life will be held privately. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Domenic can be made to the Plainville Knights of Columbus Councill 3544, 55 Whiting St, Plainville, CT 06062. To leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 20, 2019