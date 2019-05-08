The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenica Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenica Badillo Rivera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Domenica Badillo Rivera Obituary
Dominica Badillo Rivera, 101, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, in her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Santiago Rivera Roman.

Dominica was a long-time Meriden resident and worked as a seamstress machine operator. She was a very hard worker and a great mother. Dominica is survived by her daughters Violet Rivera, Blanca N. Rivera, and Aida Strom; grandchildren Rosemarie Rivera, Elizabeth Rivera, Erica Rivera, Yolanda Rivera, and Carlos Rivera; nephew Wilfredo Traverso. She is also survived by other grandchildren and nieces and nephews that she helped raise. She was predeceased by her sons Benjamin, Fructuoso, and Wilfredo Rivera; and granddaughter Sandra Rivera.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Domenica's family on Wednesday, May, 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday, May 9th at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, Meriden at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Puerto Rico at a later date. To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecher andbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now