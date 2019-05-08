Dominica Badillo Rivera, 101, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, in her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Santiago Rivera Roman.



Dominica was a long-time Meriden resident and worked as a seamstress machine operator. She was a very hard worker and a great mother. Dominica is survived by her daughters Violet Rivera, Blanca N. Rivera, and Aida Strom; grandchildren Rosemarie Rivera, Elizabeth Rivera, Erica Rivera, Yolanda Rivera, and Carlos Rivera; nephew Wilfredo Traverso. She is also survived by other grandchildren and nieces and nephews that she helped raise. She was predeceased by her sons Benjamin, Fructuoso, and Wilfredo Rivera; and granddaughter Sandra Rivera.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Domenica's family on Wednesday, May, 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday, May 9th at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, Meriden at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Puerto Rico at a later date. To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecher andbennett.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019