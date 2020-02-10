The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Domenico Mancino
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Rd
Wallingford, CT
Domenico Mancino


10/8/1945 - 2/6/2020
Domenico Mancino Obituary
Domenico Mancino, 74, of Cheshire, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Mary Anna (Linsley) Mancino.

He was born in Italy, October 8, 1945, a son of the late Giuseppe and Carmella Mancino and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked many years at Napoli Pizza Restaurant in Wallingford and loved to play cards and go to the casino.

In addition to his wife Mary Anna, he is survived by his children, Joseph Mancino and Lucy Goins; his grandchildren, Sophia and Edward; his siblings, Maria Scotto and her husband Aniello, and Michael Mancino and his wife Anna of Wallingford; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 am directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 10, 2020
