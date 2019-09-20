|
Domingo Vazquez, 94, of Meriden, loving husband of the late Carmen (Lopez) Vazquez, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Meriden Center.
Domingo was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, April 5, 1925, a son of the late Monserrate Vazquez and Candida Crespo. He was employed by International Silver, Meriden Rolling Mills. Domingo was a member of the St. Rose Holy Name Society, Cursillistas, and Casa Boricua Senior Center.
He is survived by his three daughters Eneida Rosa-Torres (Jorge) of Meriden, Miriam Rosario and Ramona Vazquez; his grandchildren George, William, Frankie Rosa, Amanda Crespo, Milton Velez, Eddie and Rachel Rosario; several great grandchildren; his siblings Pedro (Tomasita) Vazquez, Concepcion Burgos, Gregorio Vazquez, Felix (Adelaida) Vazquez, Natalia (Luis) Perez, Rosaura (Eddie) Vazquez, Radames (Antonia) Vazquez. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Edwin Rosario; and his sister Leonora Vazquez.
Domingo's family would like to express their appreciation to MidState Medical Center (Pavilion D) and the entire staff at Meriden Center for the compassionate care they provided.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, September 22, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 23, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden. (Everyone is asked to meet directly at church) Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019