Domingos Ferreira, 75, of Cheshire, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was born in Bustelo, Chaves Portugal on September 16, 1944 to Henriquetta Ferreira and Jose Maria, predeceased.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marie Ferreira of Cheshire, Connecticut; two daughters, Elizabeth Ferreira and her husband Jeremiah Kane of New York City and Aimee Becker and her husband Larry Becker of Stamford, Connecticut. Three grandsons Rowan Kane, Declan Kane and Ryan Becker. He is also survived by his eight siblings and several nieces and nephews. He will forever be loved and his memory cherished.
His family will receive family and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, Connecticut on October 17, 2019 at 6 pm to 8 pm. There will be a mass of Christian Burial at St. Bridget of Sweden
Church, 175 Main Street, Cheshire, Connecticut the next morning, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 am. www.wallingfordfh.com
