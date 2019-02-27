Dominic "Tony" Maccio, 87, of Plantsville, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at [email protected] Britain General. He was the husband of Dolores (Limmer) Maccio for 64 years.



He was born July 24, 1931 in Southington, the son of the late Dominic and Rose (D'Angelo) Maccio. He had worked at SNET -ATT from 1955 retiring in 1992. He was a US Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a parishioner and founding member of St. Aloysius Church.



Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Marla Wayton and husband Paul of Southington, Dana Maccio and husband Joel Ide of E. Haddam and Mark Maccio of Bristol and Karen Zakrewski and husband Richard of Plantsville. He also leaves his grandchildren, Kevin Derynioski and girlfriend Katie, Catherine Kennedy and husband Patrick, Casey Maccio, Noah Maccio and girlfriend Amanda and Adam Zakrewski, his brother John Maccio and wife Antoinette of Southington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 3 brothers Edward, Ray and Joseph Maccio, 2 sisters, Mary Orzeck and Philomena Feola and stepmother Maria Maccio.



He enjoyed the casino, was an avid Red Sox fan, the UCONN Women's basket ball and the New England Patriots.



The funeral will be held Friday, March 1, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville, at 10 a.m., for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery with Military honors. Calling hours will be Thursday, 4-7 p.m.