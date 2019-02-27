The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Dominic Yoia
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Dominic R. Yoia Jr. Obituary
Dominic R. Yoia, Jr., 55, of Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home. He was the loving husband of Marcia (Bain) Yoia.

Dominic was born in Derby, a son of Judith Anne (Cersoli) Yoia of Meriden and the late Dominic R. Yoia, Sr. He had been employed as Associate Vice President and University Director of Financial Aid at Quinnipiac University.

In addition to his wife Marcia and his mother Judith, he is survived by his daughters, Lindsay and Lauren Yoia; his brother, Christopher Yoia and his husband Angel; his brothers-in-law, Bruce Bain and his wife Tracy, Boyd Bain and his wife Kim, Craig Bain, David Bain and his wife Virginia, and Jeffrey Bain and his wife Sara; his sister-in-law, Dawn Bain; his aunt and uncle, Gilda and Frank Sylvester, as well as 15 nieces and nephews, and 21 great nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, February 28, from 4 to 8 pm in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at the Church of the Resurrection, Friday at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery. In lieu flowers, gifts in Dominic's memory may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
