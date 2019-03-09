Dominick J. DeMaria, 97, loving husband of Caterina DeMaria, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waterbury, CT on May 10, 1921, he was the son of the late Girolimo and Carmela DeMaria. He had resided in Meriden all his life and graduated from Meriden High School. Mr. DeMaria was a veteran of World War II, having served with the U.S. Army. He was part of the first wave assault on Omaha Beach on D-Day. Dominick retired from New Departure after 45 years of service He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of D'Amico Post #7. Dominick was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. He was an avid reader, played golf in his younger years, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed tending and overseeing the work of his garden and making his own wine. He loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed time spent together with them on pasta Sunday's.



Besides his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Dominick is survived by his four children; George DeMaria and his wife Kristina, Angela (DeMaria) Massicotte and her husband Phil, Mary (DeMaria) Maloney and her husband Tim, and Cristina (DeMaria) Kogut and her husband BJ. He is survived by his twelve grandchildren; Nico, Alyssa, Nina, Abby, Megan, Kaylee, Megan, Anthony, Michael, Amanda, Riley and Luca. Mr. DeMaria is survived by five great-grandchildren; Avianna, Mia, Lincoln, Jaxon and Oaklen. Dominick was predeceased by his sister Mary Bianca.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Queen Angels, Mt. Carmel Church, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden on Sunday, March 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019