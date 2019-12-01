|
|
Donald F. Waller, 96, passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Lorraine Morenz Waller for 69 years.
Born in Elyria, Ohio on November 24,1922 to the late Frank L. and Margaret Knapp Waller. His family moved to Connecticut when he was 11 years old where his dad started the F. L. Waller Company. Donald started working there as a teenager until he enlisted in the army. He returned to work with his dad upon his discharge and took over the company when his dad retired. He owned and operated the company until his retirement in 1999. He resided in Meriden most of his life, spending the last seven years living with his daughter and son-in-law in Durham, CT.
Besides being a skilled machinist, he was a jack of all trades. Whether it meant remodeling his home himself, designing and building a rooftop solar panel to heat his swimming pool in the 1960's, he could do it all. He turned an old city bus into a camper and later in the late 60's turned a GMC4104 greyhound bus into a camper which he used to take his buddies hunting in New Hampshire and Montana and his family on cross country trips. He was a World War II veteran stationed on Tinian Island, a life member of the VFW in Yalesville, a life member 32° Mason, a life member of the Pyramid Shriners, 60 yr. member of the American Legion and a member of the Meriden Elks. Donald was a loving and caring husband and a great dad. He will be missed terribly by those that loved him and never forgotten.
In addition to his wife, Lorraine, he is survived by his son Donald W. Waller and his wife Sarah of Meriden, his daughter Cynthia W. Bredbury and her husband Douglas of Durham, his daughter Elizabeth Aman of San Diego, CA and his two grandchildren TJ Aman of San Diego and Mason Aman of Canton, Ohio. He was predeceased by his sister Charlotte Waller.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4 pm until 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 directly at Holy Angels Church in Meriden. Interment will military honors will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2019