John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Donald A. Bacha III Obituary
Donald A. Bacha, III, 31, gave his final salute in full-dress uniform on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home. He was born in Meriden on Memorial Day, May 25, 1987, to Donald A. and Pamela (Paresi) Bacha, Jr. Donald was educated in schools in Connecticut, Oklahoma, and Texas, where he became a member of the ROTC and the school band where he loved playing his trumpet. He became a member of CAP, Civil Air Patrol, where his love for the military started. He joined the U.S. Air Force as an E3 after graduation with the years in CAP. Completing seven years, he went on to work for the Department of Corrections in Georgia. He came back to Connecticut and attended MXCC for criminal Justice. Donald joined Allied Universal Securities in Hartford where he was just promoted to supervisor.

Besides his parents, he leaves behind the love of his life his daughter, Isabella Rose of Butler, Georgia; brother, Patrick James, along with his children, Aiden and Gianna; his paternal grandmother, Katherine Hurlbut of Wallingford; many, many aunts, 2 uncles, and cousins. Donald also leaves behind his second families in Oklahoma: The Martins, the Pecks, the Embreys. He's predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Norma Paresi; paternal grandfather, Donald A. Bacha, Sr.; uncle, Paul E. Bacha; and cousin, Zachary Paresi. Donald was a country boy at heart. You could always hear him coming with his boots on. He loved going line dancing and singing karaoke. Donald had a hat for every outfit.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, May 3rd at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Help the Vets, Inc. at 1661 Cassingham Circle, Ocoee, Florida 34761. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
