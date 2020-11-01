Donald A. (Logi) Logodicio, 85, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home after a brief illness. Born in Meriden, CT on December 12, 1934, he was the son of the late Antonio Logodicio and Victoria Logodicio. Donald graduated from Wilcox Tech. He was one of the founding members of Carabetta Brothers Builders.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Barbara L. Shiels and her husband Joseph; his three sons, Anthony J. Logodicio, Donald L. Logodicio and Ronald S. Logodicio Sr., and his wife Tracy; and their mother, Barbara A. Logodicio; 13 loving grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joseph F. Carabetta. He is also survived by his partner of over 30 years, Elaine Richards and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Diane M. Logodicio; four sisters, Josie Sartini, Rosie Marcellino, Katie Macchietto and Carmel Tricarico; and four brothers, Salvatore (Sam), Michael, Dick and Ralph (Sonny) Carabetta.
In true Logodicio fashion, Logi lived life on his own terms and believed life was meant to be enjoyed. He lived in Meriden his whole life, also working alongside his brothers, Mike, Sam, Joe, and Sonny. Being a family man, he cherished spending time with family, friends, and partner Elaine. Logi never failed to keep those around him laughing with his witty wordplay and famous one liners. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors. Many hours were spent in his garden, whether it be relaxing in his hammock listening to the sounds of nature or planting flowers and various vegetables he'd use to cook with. Cooking, country music & fishing were a few of his passions, and he was known for making the best meatballs.
Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. All are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 250 Williams St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, or the Franciscan Life Center, 271 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Franciscan nuns for the love, care and prayers they gave during the last days of his life. Donald will be missed.