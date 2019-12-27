|
|
Donald A. Whitmore, Sr., 80, of Wallingford, formerly of Flintlock Road, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of eleven years to Corinne B. Whitmore. Donald was born in New Haven on August 28, 1939 and was the son of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Scarano Whitmore. He was well-known as selling newspapers on the corner of Howe and Chapel Streets, New Haven for many years and always enjoyed reading the newspaper. Donald later had worked for Sears for many years retiring as a sales manager, then worked for AT&T until his retirement. After retirement he drove a van for Benhaven. Donald was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Donaher Council of North Haven, was a New York Yankees fan and volunteered at the St. Ann's Soup Kitchen, Hamden. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, North Haven where he volunteered his time with others running the bingo. Father of Donald Whitmore, Jr., Gina Whitmore, Heather (Joseph) Portereko and the late John Whitmore. Stepfather of Audra (Matthew) Woolhouse and Damon (Kelsey) Carabetta. Brother of Herbert Whitmore, Jr., Joseph (Darlene) Whitmore and the late Robert Whitmore. Also survived by eleven grandchildren.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue with a rosary service to be recited at 5:30 pm. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church on Monday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473 or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019