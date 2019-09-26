The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Donald Warren
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Warren


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Warren Obituary
Donald C. Warren, 75, of Wallingford, loving husband of Theresa (Shattuck) Warren, passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, Monday, September 23, 2019.

Donald was born in New Haven, June 25, 1944, a son of the late William E. Warren and Ruth (Eckler) Warren and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft until his retirement. Donald enjoyed a good barbecue, gardening in his yard and watching Sunday football. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and watching UCONN Basketball with his wife. Donald also enjoyed going on cruises and vacationing in Florida with his wife after his retirement.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children Darlene DiPalma, and Kevin Warren and his wife Brandy all of Wallingford; his grandchildren Joseph DiPalma III, Trevor DiPalma, Danielle DiPalma, Joseph Whittaker, Evan Whelahan; his sister Barbara Meloling of Wethersfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William E. Warren.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, September 27, from 4 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the , 279 New Britain Road Suite 5, Kensington, CT. 06037
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now