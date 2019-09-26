|
|
Donald C. Warren, 75, of Wallingford, loving husband of Theresa (Shattuck) Warren, passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, Monday, September 23, 2019.
Donald was born in New Haven, June 25, 1944, a son of the late William E. Warren and Ruth (Eckler) Warren and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft until his retirement. Donald enjoyed a good barbecue, gardening in his yard and watching Sunday football. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and watching UCONN Basketball with his wife. Donald also enjoyed going on cruises and vacationing in Florida with his wife after his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children Darlene DiPalma, and Kevin Warren and his wife Brandy all of Wallingford; his grandchildren Joseph DiPalma III, Trevor DiPalma, Danielle DiPalma, Joseph Whittaker, Evan Whelahan; his sister Barbara Meloling of Wethersfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William E. Warren.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, September 27, from 4 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the , 279 New Britain Road Suite 5, Kensington, CT. 06037
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019