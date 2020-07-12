Donald Charles Mozzi, age 84, entered into a much deserved rest surrounded by his loving family on June 20, 2020 in Fairview Park, OH.Beloved husband of Mary Catherine "Kayda" (nee Campbell) for 58 years. Loving father of Karen (Jeff) Gangidine, Marie Mozzi-Pageau (Charles), Robert F. Mozzi, and Donald C. Mozzi, Jr. Grandfather of Kate (Anthony) Boi, Matthew (Shayn) Gangidine, Andrew (Annie) Gangidine, Paul, Bryn and Tessa Mozzi. Great grandfather to Amy, Ethan and Wyatt and still counting.He was preceded in death by parents Frank & Rose Mozzi and brothers Francis & Robert.Don was born in Meriden. He spent his time between school, the church, a basketball court and the family owned confectionary store Mozzi's, located uptown on East Main Street. Don attended St. Rose School and was a graduate of Meriden High School where he demonstrated his athletic talents and excelled in both baseball and basketball. He graduated from St. Michael's College, VT. He was a US Army veteran and made a career in life insurance. Don worked for John Hancock in Meriden for years. It was there that he achieved the coveted CLU designation. His professional career took him to Glastonbury and then on to Ohio where he resided.Don was famous for his story telling, sense of humor and genuine love of life. He continued his love of sports as an avid fan and could talk sports with anyone. His love will carry on in what has become a family tradition, the Italian "prolonged" goodbye.In memory of Donald, contributions may be made to Compassus (Veterans) Living Foundation. 10 Cadillac Dr., Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027.