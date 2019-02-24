Donald L. Smith, 76, of Wallingford, husband of Susan (Ludwig) Smith, passed away February 16, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.



He was born in Hagerstown, MD on February 17, 1942, a son of the late Jurden and Winifred (Schmidt) Smith.



He worked for Pratt & Whitney as an Inspector for many years and then for Winebow as a Warehouse Supervisor. Don was an avid fisherman and puzzle enthusiast and was involved in the Wallingford Youth Soccer League for many years. He was a kind and gentle man that will be missed by all his friends and family.



In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by his sons, Michael Smith and his wife, Coleen, and Scott Smith and his wife, Dona, all of Wallingford; his daughter, Michelle Donaldson and her husband, Kevin, of Sebastopol, CA; his sisters, Sharon (Walter) Redstone of Harwich, MA and Gladys Olsen of Yorktown Heights, NY; his brother Richard Smith of Jefferson, NY; and several nieces and nephews. His pride and joy were his grandchildren Katelyn, Evan and Hailey Smith, Emma and Kacey Smith, Aiden Casey and Cerridwyn Donaldson and his beloved dog Violet.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Don may be sent to The Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, 340 S. Lemon Avenue, #3620, Walnut, CA 81789



All services are private and are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 23, 2019