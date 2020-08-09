1/1
Donald Lindsay
1938 - 2020
Donald James Lindsay, 82, of Meriden, husband of Jean (Smith) Lindsay, passed away August 2, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Houlton, Maine, on May 9, 1938, a son of the late Alton and Hazel (Fortier) Lindsay.

Don worked for Walsco Welding for many years until the business closed and then became a self-employed welder until he retired. Don and Jean celebrated 50 years of marriage in June, 2020. He was a die-hard New York Yankee fan and never missed a Yankee game. He loved attending Yankee stadium with son Donnie.

In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his children, Linda, Cheryl and David Lindsay; his step sons, Donald and William Moores; his brother, William Lindsay; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by seven siblings.

All services are private and are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 7, 2020
Uncle Jimmy with his brothers, sisters and mother!
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dorothy (Sis) Barry
Family
August 7, 2020
we r so sorry to hear of Jim's passing.. he will be forever remembered in our hearts and I will always remembered for that GREAT big handsome smile of his!!! and we had many great laughs together down in Nellie and Ray's backyard those were good times for sure
ken and linda faulkner
Family
