Donald James Lindsay, 82, of Meriden, husband of Jean (Smith) Lindsay, passed away August 2, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Houlton, Maine, on May 9, 1938, a son of the late Alton and Hazel (Fortier) Lindsay.
Don worked for Walsco Welding for many years until the business closed and then became a self-employed welder until he retired. Don and Jean celebrated 50 years of marriage in June, 2020. He was a die-hard New York Yankee fan and never missed a Yankee game. He loved attending Yankee stadium with son Donnie.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his children, Linda, Cheryl and David Lindsay; his step sons, Donald and William Moores; his brother, William Lindsay; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by seven siblings.
All services are private and are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
