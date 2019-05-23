Donald M. Woronick, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday May 20, 2019 at MidState Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Helen (Augustyn) Woronick, his loving wife of 62 years.



Born on July 9, 1927 in Meriden, Donald was the son of the late Martin and Anna (Kierwa) Woronick. He was a lifetime resident of Meriden and parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Donald proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was employed as a purchasing agent by several companies. Donald was a member of the PLAV Post 189, from where he received a lifetime membership award, and president of the Lithuanian Benefit Society for many years. Donald loved traveling with his wife, gardening and he was an avid reader.



Donald is survived by his two children: Martin D. Woronick of Meriden, Nancy McCorkle of Cromwell; four sisters-in-law: Barbara Augustyn of Terryville, Eileen Augustyn of FL, Esther Michalowski, Emily Schiavone both of Meriden and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Susan Zowrotni.



His funeral will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 23, 2019