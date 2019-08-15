The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Donald Connery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
84 South Colony St.
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Connery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Connery


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Connery Obituary
Donald W. Connery, 85, loving husband of Jeanette (Basarab) Connery, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center.

Donald was born in Hartford, December 10, 1933, a son of the late James Connery and Maude (Cooley) Connery and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. Donald was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. until his retirement.

In addition to his wife Jeanette, he is survived by his children Erin B. (Clifton) Radziunas of Middlefield and Darryl P. (Leese) Connery of Wallingford; his sister Esther (Mrs. Donald) Suiter of Hartford; his grandchildren Clifford F. (Christianna) Connery, Caelyn M. Radziunas and Brien F. Radziunas; his great granddaughter Lilyanna Connery; several nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews. He was predeceased by his son Clifford Connery; and his siblings Beatrice Oliver, Joyce LeTendre, Betty Clark, Louis Connery, James Connery Jr. and Gene Connery.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, August 17, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 South Colony St., Wallingford, CT. 06492, or the , 279 New Britain Rd. Suite 5, Kensington, CT. 06037. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now