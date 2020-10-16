1/1
Donald W. Edwardson M.D.
1948 - 2020
Dr. Donald W. Edwardson, 72, of Durham, died Monday September 28, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, the son of Edward and Mildred Smucygz. Donald was a psychiatrist, most recently practicing at Waterbury Hospital. He is survived by his son, Dan Edwardson of Durham; a brother and two sisters. Funeral services and burial are private. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send donations via GoFundMe at gf.me/u/y3chty. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
October 7, 2020
I will truly miss my brother. I always looked up to him even as a child he was just always so smart and used words I would have to ask what what it meant. He always listened to me and guided me through troubling times. I guess this is my way of saying good by to you Donald. Thank you for being there for me your little sister as I admired you and loved you so much. Tell mom and dad hi for me. I miss you all. Love forever your believant creature feature.
Cheryl Wall
Sister
October 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Edwardson for many years at Waterbury Hospital. He was such a joy to work with and always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say. My condolences to his family.
Colleen D'Amico
Coworker
