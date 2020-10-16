I will truly miss my brother. I always looked up to him even as a child he was just always so smart and used words I would have to ask what what it meant. He always listened to me and guided me through troubling times. I guess this is my way of saying good by to you Donald. Thank you for being there for me your little sister as I admired you and loved you so much. Tell mom and dad hi for me. I miss you all. Love forever your believant creature feature.

Cheryl Wall

Sister