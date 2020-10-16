Dr. Donald W. Edwardson, 72, of Durham, died Monday September 28, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, the son of Edward and Mildred Smucygz. Donald was a psychiatrist, most recently practicing at Waterbury Hospital. He is survived by his son, Dan Edwardson of Durham; a brother and two sisters. Funeral services and burial are private. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send donations via GoFundMe at gf.me/u/y3chty. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.