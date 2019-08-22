|
|
Donna was born May 20, 1940, the first born child of Donald & Mina Greene. She was a steadfast and true sister to her three younger siblings, Sharon (Micki) Pearson (deceased), Judith Ahearn (Gainesville, FL), and Wilma Antonucci (Wallingford, CT).
Donna graduated from Meriden High School in 1958. Her yearbook photo quote, "A quiet girl, but quite a girl", is a true statement that described Donna her entire life. Donna had a quiet presence that was strong and humble at the same time.
On Sept 19, 1959 Donna married Ronald Dioguardi at Grace Baptist Church in Meriden. Four children soon followed and Donna focused her attention on her marriage and raising her family. She was a supportive and dependable partner to Ronald and a caring and nurturing mother to her children.
Donna kept busy outside the home as an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Meriden, where she taught Sunday School, was active in community development, outreach projects, and fundraising.
In 1996, Donna and Ron retired to Florida where they remained. They celebrated 48 years together before Ron's passing on August 6, 2007. In her last years, Donna resided with her son Ron Jr. and daughter-in-law Fran in Matlacha Isles, Florida. She was an avid reader, crafter, loved to browse flea markets and enjoyed visiting with friends and family.
Donna passed peacefully on August 5, 2019. She is survived by her children, Debra (Jay) Grant of Langdon, NH, Tammy Grieco (Gene) Gettner of Las Vegas, NV, Leslie (Eric) Zwin of Cumming, GA and Ron (Fran) Dioguardi of Matlacha Isles, FL, six grand and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family asks that any donations in Donna's honor be made to your local Lewy Body Dementia Association https://31400.thankyou4caring.org/
Donna was truly beloved. The word sweet was created to describe her. She was the epitome of loving kindness.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019