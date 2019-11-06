|
|
Donna Lowenthal Heath, 56, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of James Heath. Donna was born in New Haven on November 18, 1962 and was the daughter of Paulette Fournier Lowenthal and the late Joseph Lowenthal. She had worked as a CNA for Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford for the past 15 years. Donna loved the beach and the sun. A selfless person, Donna always donated blood to the American Red Cross, trained for hospice care and was dedicated to her family and friends who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Victoria Jenks (Ryan), James Heath and Jordan Heath (Kayleigh). Grandmother of Ashlynn and Jameson Jenks. Sister of Joseph Houde (Traci), Anne Armistead (Doug) and Robert Lowenthal.
Family and friends may call at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019