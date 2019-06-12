Donna Lynn Williams, 53, died peacefully, Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Donna was born in New Haven, June 30, 1965, a daughter of the late James Mahon and Donna (Powers) Mahon and had been a Wallingford resident. She was employed by Rushford. Pinnie, as she was known by her family and close friends, will be remembered for her love of the color "Pink", Harley Davidson Motorcycles, Classic Rock and Bon Jovi.



She is survived by her children Tyler, Christy, Stephanie; her sisters Michelle Donahue and her husband Troy, Karen Anziano and her husband Dan, and Debbie Mahon; 7 grandchildren; 3 nephews; and many friends.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, June 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Please honor Donna and wear something "Pink." For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019