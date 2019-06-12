The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Donna Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lynn Williams


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Lynn Williams Obituary
Donna Lynn Williams, 53, died peacefully, Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born in New Haven, June 30, 1965, a daughter of the late James Mahon and Donna (Powers) Mahon and had been a Wallingford resident. She was employed by Rushford. Pinnie, as she was known by her family and close friends, will be remembered for her love of the color "Pink", Harley Davidson Motorcycles, Classic Rock and Bon Jovi.

She is survived by her children Tyler, Christy, Stephanie; her sisters Michelle Donahue and her husband Troy, Karen Anziano and her husband Dan, and Debbie Mahon; 7 grandchildren; 3 nephews; and many friends.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, June 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Please honor Donna and wear something "Pink." For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now