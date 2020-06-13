the loss of my daughter is almost unbearable,she was the most caring girl in the world, never refusing anyone her help .we will miss and love her forever. i know she ran to eddie as soon as she got to heaven..her mothers arms were wide open waiting for her. ..no more pain,, no more pain, and no more worries, just happiness, and joy. we will see her again ,i wish she knew how much she was loved,and by so many people she met in her short life. god bless you my DOREEN

CHUCK GRIME

Daughter