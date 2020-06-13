Doreen Lee Beauvais
1962 - 2020
Doreen Lee Beauvais, 58, of Wallingford, wife of the late Edward J. "Frenchie" Beauvais, passed away after a brief battle with cancer, June 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.

She was born in Meriden on April 11, 1962, a daughter of Charles Grime of Durham and the late Shirley Kelleher Grime.

Doreen loved baking, quilting and sewing, enjoyed going to car shows and going camping, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Doreen is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Kern of Yalesville, and Samantha Beauvais and her fiance, Danny Chino of Meriden; Her brother, Timothy Grime of Wallingford; her sisters, Dawn Rogalski and her husband, David E., of Meriden, Terry Felton of Wallingford, and Hope Landis and her husband, Jim of Elkins, WV; her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bella and Edward; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be sent to the family, C/O Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
the loss of my daughter is almost unbearable,she was the most caring girl in the world, never refusing anyone her help .we will miss and love her forever. i know she ran to eddie as soon as she got to heaven..her mothers arms were wide open waiting for her. ..no more pain,, no more pain, and no more worries, just happiness, and joy. we will see her again ,i wish she knew how much she was loved,and by so many people she met in her short life. god bless you my DOREEN
CHUCK GRIME
Daughter
June 12, 2020
I have had the privilege of working with Doreen for many years. She was one of the nicest and most caring people I have ever met. She will be greatly missed.
Brandon Fazzino
Coworker
