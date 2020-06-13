Doreen Lee Beauvais, 58, of Wallingford, wife of the late Edward J. "Frenchie" Beauvais, passed away after a brief battle with cancer, June 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.
She was born in Meriden on April 11, 1962, a daughter of Charles Grime of Durham and the late Shirley Kelleher Grime.
Doreen loved baking, quilting and sewing, enjoyed going to car shows and going camping, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Doreen is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Kern of Yalesville, and Samantha Beauvais and her fiance, Danny Chino of Meriden; Her brother, Timothy Grime of Wallingford; her sisters, Dawn Rogalski and her husband, David E., of Meriden, Terry Felton of Wallingford, and Hope Landis and her husband, Jim of Elkins, WV; her grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bella and Edward; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be sent to the family, C/O Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.