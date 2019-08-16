|
Doris Ann (Walker) Barre passed away unexpectedly while spending time at her second home in Punta Gorda, Florida on July 16, 2019.
She was born October 17, 1947 in Meriden, CT, daughter of the late John T. Walker and Dorothy (Emery) Walker.
She is survived by her husband Skip Barre, Son and daughter in law, Eric and Barbara Barre, daughter and son in law, Lisa and Ryan Cunningham, sister Janet Walker, and grandchildren Levi Cunningham and Emma Barre. Stepchildren, Buddy Barre and partner Connie, Laura and Eric Buonfiglio, grandchildren Megan, Matthew, and Jacob, great grandchildren Owen and Benjamin.
She graduated from Platt High School in 1965 and went on to Eli Whitney Technical School graduating in 1968 with a degree as an LPN. She began her career at Meriden-Wallingford Hospital until she retired from Midstate Medical Center in 2013.
She cared deeply for others. She had a passion for skiing, tennis and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan.
She will be deeply missed. Services will be private at the family's discretion.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019