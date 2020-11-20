1/1
Doris Ann Rivers
1954 - 2020
Pastor Doris Ann Robinson-Rivers, 66, unexpectedly passed away and gained her eternal wings on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Pastor Rivers was born on October 1, 1954 in Hartsville, SC, to the late Mr. Elijah and Mrs. Louisa Bacote Robinson, Sr. She graduated in 1972 from Butler High School in Hartsville, SC. She relocated to Meriden to pursue her career, where she resided for the majority of her life. Pastor Rivers was united in Holy matrimony to her loving husband, the late Stephen R. Rivers, Sr. The love they shared was unconditional.

The Lord blessed her with three wonderful sons; Stephen R. Rivers, who preceded her in death, Elijah A. Rivers, and Jonathan (Maria) Rivers both of Meriden; five grandchildren, Julius Rivera, Je'lexia West, Juelz Brano, Lee'ani Rivers, and Lynden Rivers all of Meriden. Also, Pastor Rivers is survived by five sisters, Ella Dargan of Meriden, Mary L. Jackson of Brooklyn, NY, Annie Lester, Patricia (James) Jackson, and Barbara (James) Copeland all of Hartsville, SC; two brothers Bishop Joe Robinson, and Elijah (Patricia) Robinson both of Hartsville, SC; special friend Valeria Marrow of Meriden; and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives, Pentecostal Apostolic Church Family, spiritual children, God children and friends. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Pastor Loretta Kemp of Topeka, KS, and Willie Mae Allen of Brooklyn, NY.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Doris' family on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30AM at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Her funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 10:30AM. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden. (Masks, social distancing, and attendance limitations will be enforced). To share a condolence with her family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
