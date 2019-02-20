Doris Rosa Boughton, 95, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. She was the wife of the late Herbert W. Boughton who predeceased her in 2011 after 69 years of wedded bliss. She was born in Kingston, New York on July 5, 1923 the eldest daughter of Ernest R. and Rita A. (Kendall) Rosa. Doris was raised from an early age in New Haven, CT and attended St. Francis School and Commercial High School in New Haven. In 1942 she met and married Herbert W. Boughton and settled in New Haven as he went off to the Army. As their family grew, they moved to Wallingford in 1951.



Doris was a long-time parishioner and supporter of The Most Holy Trinity Church and volunteered at the church throughout her life. She was Past-President of Columbiettes Pinta Council #5 and remained an active member until her death. Doris enjoyed gallivanting with her sisters, shopping, traveling, bingo and trips to the casino, crocheting, the UConn Women's Basketball team and the Boston Red Sox. She introduced her family to Vermont when she and her husband purchased property and spent many wonderful weekends and vacations there and then camping in later years.



She is survived by six of her eight children, Carol Bowes of Hamden, Ernest (Ginger) Boughton of Colchester, Mark (Lori) Boughton of Waterbury, Mary Doolittle of Wallingford, Christine (Scott) Brown of Wallingford and Paula (Herb) Brown of West Haven. She is also survived by her sisters Constance Peters, Alice Zullo and Geraldine Bronner. She was predeceased by her son, Lawrence R. Boughton, daughter, Kathleen M. Domingue and son-in-law, Richard L. Bowes as well as brothers, Edwin, Walter, Billy and George Rosa and sisters Lorraine Ferraiolo and Jean Griswold. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.



Doris was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed life to the fullest as the Matriarch of our large, loving family, fixing Sunday dinners almost to the very end. She will be missed dearly as we try to manage life without her.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, Feb. 21, from 11 am to 12:45 pm when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, 68 N. Colony St., Wallingford, CT 06492.



