Doris R. Braun, 93, of Wallingford, wife of the late Edwin R. Braun, Jr., passed away peacefully July 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in New Haven on July 31, 1926, a daughter of the late Francis and Lena (Dufner) Ryalls.
She graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1944 and moved to Wallingford in 1952. She worked for SNET in New Haven and Meriden as a telephone operator. She also served as a teacher's aide at Parker Farms Elementary School and Sheehan High School. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Wallingford where she served as a Deaconess, was a member of the Women's Fellowship Group, and a member of the craft and sewing groups. She volunteered at the Wallingford Public Library, the Red Cross Gray Ladies and the Veteran's Hospital in West Haven.
She is survived by her sons, David E. Braun and his wife, Beth Anne, of Watertown and Roger E. Braun of Wallingford; her daughter, Judith A. Braun of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Destinie, Jeremy, Britney, Michael, and Anthony Braun; her great granddaughter, Elliana Perez; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Ursa. She was predeceased by her brothers, George, Edwin and William Ryalls and her sister, Frances Harrison.
The family would like to thank Hartford Health & Home Care Hospice, especially Sarah Simon, for the care and compassion shown to Doris and Her Family during her care.
Per Doris' request, all services and interment in the In Memoriam Cemetery will be private. The family will have a gathering for relatives and friends in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 Morth Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com