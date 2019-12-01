|
|
Dorothea Lillian McLeod, 79, of Wallingford, loving wife of Donald McLeod, passed away on November 26, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born in New Haven on December 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Wright Johnson. Besides her husband Donald, Dorothea is survived by her loving children, Deborah McLeod of Wallingford and Scott McLeod and his wife Jeanne of Boston; sister Carlene Pogonelski; brother David Johnson and his wife Judy; grandchildren, Jessica McLeod, Kaitlynn Robling and her husband Mike, and Robert Kofsuske; and her in-laws Jack and Angela McLeod. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, Adalynn Robling. She was predeceased by her sister Carole Treat. After graduating from Hamden High School, Dorothea worked several years at Southern New England Telephone Co. and then went on to work in tax preparation at H & R Block for over 30 years until her retirement.
A service celebrating Dorothea's life will be held on Saturday December 7th at 11 a.m. in Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Friends may visit with her family from 10-11 a.m. before the service. A celebration of life will be privately held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital by mailing any funds to the Office of Development, Yale-New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, or by going to www.closertofree.com. To see Dorothea's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019