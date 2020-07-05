1/1
Dorothy Adah Flanigan
1921 - 2020
Dorothy Adah Flanigan, 99, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Meriden on January 3, 1921, the daughter of the late Charles and Madeline (Homan) Flanigan.

She had resided in Meriden for the majority of her life and had attended Meriden High School. At age 15, Dorothy met her husband to be, Lawrence Gleason. They married in 1942. In 1944, Lawrence lost his life while serving in the Navy on a P.T. boat. Dorothy then enlisted in the Army Air Corp where she served two years, most of that time in Europe during World War II. She was a devout Catholic.

Dorothy was predeceased by her infant baby, Nancy, from a failed second marriage, two sisters, Ruth Zawacki and Lois Britney and her husband Howard; and a brother, Wesley Flanigan and Nelson Flanigan and his wife Mary. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Florence (Stankiewicz) Flanigan; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy received great care from Newington and West Haven VA.

There were no calling hours. Burial with military honors were private in the State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450.





Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
