Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Dorothy Ann Alcorn


1935 - 2019
Dorothy Ann Alcorn Obituary
Dorothy Ann Alcorn, 83, departed this life on March 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Newtown, MA on October 10, 1935 to the late Harry and Lila (Atkins) Baxendale and was predeceased by her loving husband of over 60 years, Ronald Alcorn.

Dorothy is survived by her two children; Scott Alcorn and his wife Joyce and Pamela Smith and her husband Warren as well as three grandchildren; Melissa Alcorn (Fiance Keith Donahue) and Jessica and Matthew Smith. In addition to her husband Ron, Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Ronald Alcorn Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. Calling hours will be held the same day, prior to the service from 9-11 AM. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
