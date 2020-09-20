Dorothy Carroll Read, 99, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully at home Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Gaylord Read. She was born in Wallingford, December 30, 1920, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Green) Carroll and had been employed many years by International Silver Co. Mrs. Read was active parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church where she volunteered for many parish activities. Dorothy was awarded the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation by the Archdiocese of Hartford for her invaluable service to her church. She is survived by her son, Robert Read and his wife Linda (Cosenza) and their children Christopher and Lori; son, William Read and his wife Dawn (Mitchell) and their children Allison, Kelly and Patrick; son, Thomas Read and his wife Donna (Lennon) and their children Brian and Daniel; son, Gaylord Read and his wife Linda (Hagele) and their children Michelle and Steven; son, John Read and his children Shawn, Angie and Katie; and daughter, Mary Read Sartori and her husband John and their children Johnny and Chrissy. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, April (Rusate) Read; and three brothers, Robert, William and Joseph Carroll. The family would like to share their special appreciation and thanks to Tanya Barham from Franciscan Home Care the wonderful care she provided, and also to April and Joey Ancona, her neighbors who were always there at a blink of an eye. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, September 23, from 9:30 am to 11 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (Due to COVID-19, precautions will be followed and masks are required.) Gifts in her memory may be sent to Franciscan Homecare and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT 06451. Online guestbook and video of the funeral service available at www.wallingfordfh.com
.