Dorothy "Dotty" Chmella, 96, of Southington, CT, passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Louis Chmella, her daughter Paula Kulak, and her brother Domenic Gioello.
She was born in the Bronx, NY and moved to Southington in 1958. She also lived in Boynton Beach, FL, as a "snow bird" for 17 years. She retired from the former Allied Controls-Gould in Plantsville, worked for the VNA, and volunteered at Bradley Memorial Hospital and the library.
Dotty enjoyed arts & crafts, dancing, golf, bowling, and in her earlier years roller skating at a rink in the Bronx.
Dotty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Doreen and Gary Raymond of Plantsville; her grandchildren: Sharie DeMartino of AZ, Dawn Kulak-Tubb and her spouse Jesse of MD, Marc and Brett Taricani of Plantsville; her four great-grandchildren: Perry Kimm, Chase Erickson, Jayden & Evan Tubb; her siblings: Amelia and spouse Joe Mastrogiacomo of Southington, Nick and spouse Diane of AZ, Ann Gioello and spouse Ruth Cushing of Southington; her sister-in-law Lucille Gioello of West Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at St. Thomas Cemetery at 209 Belleview Ave. in Southington.
