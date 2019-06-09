The Record-Journal Obituaries
Dorothy "Red" Churchill, 104, of Wallingford passed Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Curtis Home in Meriden. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold ("Church") Churchill.

Born Sept. 29, 1914, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Frank and Zelma (Olmsted) Gerdes, of Bunker Hill, Ill.

A graduate of Meissner High School (class of '32), Dorothy also attended business school and worked at various jobs in the newspaper industry. During World War II she was assigned to photograph military personnel and their aircraft at several locations in the U.S. She traveled extensively and became quite prolific in her profession and eventually opened her own portrait studio in New York and then in Connecticut.

At 104, Dorothy was outgoing, loved to reminisce about the "old days", and kept in touch with family and friends through visits, cards and phone calls. To all of us who knew and loved her, she was truly a remarkable woman.

She is survived by her three children, Mackie Nitchke, John Churchill, and Bev Sniegowski; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Iola Carlock; and brother, Ralph Gerdes.

A memorial service will take place at the Mt. Carmel Congregational Church, 3284 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Conn., Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019
