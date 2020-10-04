1/1
Dorothy DeDominicis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. "Dottie" DeDominicis, age 90, of Vero Beach, Florida, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Vero Beach Hospital after complications from surgery. She resided at Indian River Estates. She was a Florida resident since 1989. She summered for many years at Grove Beach in Westbrook, CT. Dottie previously resided in Narragansett, R.I., Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island and Destin, Florida. Dottie was born in Meriden, Connecticut, June 2nd, 1930. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Klinski. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Manfred DeDominicis in late July of this year, her loving sister and brother in law Richard and Beverly Klinski Robison, Manfred's brothers Andrew and Albert (Pigse) DeDominicis. She was a graduate of Sothern Connecticut State Teachers College and was class valedictorian when she graduated with a library science degree. Dottie and her late husband loved to travel. She was a cruise "queen". Travelling with her husband, "Manny", they visited Italy, Monaco, England, Spain, cruised to many Caribbean Islands and toured the United States National Parks. She is survived by her 6 beloved children, Mark, Lisa, Kit Ellen, Scott, Amy, Nicole, daughter in law Dr. Kim Mebust, and 8 grandchildren; Hosea and Joel Sandstrom, Sam, Emma, Franklin, Christina, Matthew and Annika Mebust, 4 great grandchildren; Kai, Aleigh, Lakyn, Skylar along with many nieces nephews, friend and neighbors. Her family is grateful to the staff of Indian River Estates and Willow Brooke Court for their help over this year. Gifts in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice. Dottie's life will be celebrated at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved