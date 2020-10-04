Dorothy L. "Dottie" DeDominicis, age 90, of Vero Beach, Florida, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Vero Beach Hospital after complications from surgery. She resided at Indian River Estates. She was a Florida resident since 1989. She summered for many years at Grove Beach in Westbrook, CT. Dottie previously resided in Narragansett, R.I., Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island and Destin, Florida. Dottie was born in Meriden, Connecticut, June 2nd, 1930. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Klinski. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Manfred DeDominicis in late July of this year, her loving sister and brother in law Richard and Beverly Klinski Robison, Manfred's brothers Andrew and Albert (Pigse) DeDominicis. She was a graduate of Sothern Connecticut State Teachers College and was class valedictorian when she graduated with a library science degree. Dottie and her late husband loved to travel. She was a cruise "queen". Travelling with her husband, "Manny", they visited Italy, Monaco, England, Spain, cruised to many Caribbean Islands and toured the United States National Parks. She is survived by her 6 beloved children, Mark, Lisa, Kit Ellen, Scott, Amy, Nicole, daughter in law Dr. Kim Mebust, and 8 grandchildren; Hosea and Joel Sandstrom, Sam, Emma, Franklin, Christina, Matthew and Annika Mebust, 4 great grandchildren; Kai, Aleigh, Lakyn, Skylar along with many nieces nephews, friend and neighbors. Her family is grateful to the staff of Indian River Estates and Willow Brooke Court for their help over this year. Gifts in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice
. Dottie's life will be celebrated at a later date.